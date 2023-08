Senator Yager to tour Campbell County Career Center with U.S. Congressman Chuck Fleischmann

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: CONTACT: Molly Gormley

August 2, 2023 molly.gormley@capitol.tn.gov

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) – State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) will attend a tour of the Campbell County Career Center with U.S. Congressman Chuck Fleischmann.

WHO: Senator Ken Yager

WHAT: Tour of Campbell County Career Center

WHEN: Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 11:30 am EST

WHERE: Campbell County Career Center

1016 Main Street

Jacksboro, TN 37757