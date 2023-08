For the third year in a row, Oak Ridge, Tennessee will welcome 23 professional

comedy improv troupes and three local high schools on October 6 & 7, at the

Historic Grove Theater for the Secret City Improv Festival. This year’s festival

will also feature an innovative program called the Slayden Intensives for the

second year. These seminars will be led by professional improv instructors and

allow students to hone their creativity, leadership potential, and problemsolving skills in a fun, funny, dynamic, and supportive manner. Students will

have one day to prepare and perform their comedy improv show in front of a

live audience at the festival on Saturday, October 7, at 5:00 p.m. The students’

shows will be family-friendly and appropriate for general audiences.

