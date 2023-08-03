Sallie Elliott resignes

Campbell County Schools transportation secretary Sallie Elliott resigned this morning, weeks after she had been arrested for allegedly shoplifting at a Jacksboro Walmart.

Jacksboro Police Department incident reports allege that Elliott shoplifted at the Jacksboro Walmart on several other occasions this year.

“Please accept my resignation letter as of August 1, 2023,” Elliott wrote in a letter today to Campbell County Director of Schools Jennifer Fields. “It has been my greatest joy to work with you all and for the Board of Education.”

According to the JPD incident reports, Elliott was arrested on July 13 after allegedly taking turkey, ham, bologna and chips, “valuing approximately $65.38 without owner’s consent past all points of sale. No restitution is owed for these items.”

A JPD investigation, with the assistance of loss prevention staff at Walmart, found that Elliott allegedly shoplifted a range of items on a number of dates, valued at hundreds of dollars total. The items included a rug, a pool hose, a pool scrub, air freshener, a water bottle and more.

An anonymous letter, simply signed “Taxpayer,” sent to school board members recently talked of Elliott’s recent arrest.

“How is this employee still employed at the Board of Education?” the anonymous letter read. “To my knowledge she has continued to show up to work every day just like nothing has ever occurred.”

In all, there were 17 different alleged instances of shoplifting, all at the Jacksboro Walmart, according to the JPD incident reports. There is not a date listed for one of the alleged instances, but the rest of the dates were in April, May, June or July of this year.

“She was seen on camera at Walmart on several different occasions shoplifting,” the anonymous letter read.

All but one of the instances (about $108.16 for a large rug on May 20) involved allegedly shoplifting items valued at less than $100, per the JPD reports. She allegedly took a deep tissue massager, valued at about $35.92, on May 16, and she allegedly took a pool hose, valued at about $43.57, on May 13.

“Why is she at least not on administrative leave?” the anonymous letter read. “If this had been any other employee in the school system, they would be terminated or on leave. I do not think it is right, nor fair, that she gets to continue her employment with the Campbell County Board of Education due to her charges. I know that more than likely they are trying to keep this situation hush hush.”

The JPD reports detail Elliott allegedly taking a pool scrub valued at about $89.99 on May 12; cat food valued at about $18.98 on April 10; flowers valued at about $10.88 on May 26; vitamins valued at about $14.18 on May 27; and a gallon-sized water jug and corn meal pack, valued at about $7.33 total, on June 25.

In an email to school board members on July 31, Fields wrote, “I am writing to address the anonymous letter you recently received and some of the concerns you may have about one of our employees who was arrested for allegedly shoplifting at Walmart. I understand that it’s a serious matter, but I want to remind everyone of ‘innocent until proven guilty.’ This incident occurred during self-checkout when a bag of chips and sandwich meat did not scan, however, all the other groceries scanned, and they were much more expensive than chips and sandwich meat.”

She allegedly took soft drinks, chips and a T-shirt, valued at about $39.90 total, on April 10, per the JPD reports. She took a watermelon and five packs of dry noodles, allegedly, valued at about $25.77, on June 21. She took chips, hot chocolate packets and a watermelon allegedly, at a value of about $30.42 total, on June 21.

“Until a court decides, we should not assume that someone is guilty of a crime,” Fields wrote to the school board. “Right now, our employee has not been to court. It was postponed. The letter failed to state that fact, so it is important to be careful and treat her fairly. I believe in fairness and giving everyone a fair chance, including our workers. We need to remember that being arrested doesn’t mean they are guilty. It’s important to wait for the court to decide before making any decisions.”

Elliott’s next court date is Aug. 29.

“Also I want to mention the unreliability of anonymous letters,” Fields wrote to the school board. “If someone doesn’t put their name on a letter, we can’t be sure if it’s completely true or not. Most people with good intentions are forthcoming with their information and do not handle things anonymously.”

A message to Elliott’s lawyer was not immediately returned.

“I did notify the board chair, as policy states, when I found out about the arrest,” Fields wrote to the board.