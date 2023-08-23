Ronald “Ron” Joseph Woody, 81, of Lenoir City, went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2023 from a tractor accident while tending to his beloved garden.

Ronald was born on May 8, 1942, to George and Gertrude of Paint Rock, TN. After graduating from Loudon High School he enlisted into the United States Army. He was so incredibly honored to serve his country in this way. He instilled this love of country, and freedom, deeply into the heart of his daughter.

After serving in the Army, he dedicated 50 years of his life to residential custom home building in Knoxville and many surrounding communities.

His mission in life was to Honor the Lord in every way he could which was demonstrated in his faithful attendance to High Ridge Baptist Church. He left behind a treasured legacy of his love for reading, unyielding love of country, Bobcat Compact Loader, sassy cat (Fluff) and precious dogs (Ellie and Bud). He was also an avid bee-keeper and self-proclaimed historian/genealogist.

Ronald was a meticulous, passionate gardener and could often be found outside tending to his record setting watermelons, stunning sunflowers and daylilies, and his infamous tomato plants. He found great joy in sharing his bountiful harvest with family and friends.

Anyone who knew Ronald knew that he was the most loving father his daughter could have ever asked for. He was her counselor, protector, and guiding light. There will be an everlasting ache in her heart and life for his earthly companionship; yet, she finds comfort in the memories she will cherish forever, especially watching Andy Griffith while playing card games every week.

He was preceded by George Woody (father), Gertrude Lynn Woody (Mother), Deliah Woody (sister), Raymond Alexander (brother-in-law), Jill Allen (niece), Michael Woody (nephew).

He is survived by his loving daughter Emily Ann Woody of Knoxville, and her mother, Sheila Woody.

Siblings and spouses: Dwight (Jody) Woody of Winder, GA; Melvin (Melody) Woody of Loudon; Sandra Alexander of Kingston; Angelia (Joe) Zehner of Kingston; Keevin (Janet) Woody of Kingston; Trina (Howard) Clower of Kingston.

Nieces and Nephews: Dwight Jr. (Tori) Woody, Van (Karen) Woody, Laura (Lee) Chunack, Jeff (Casey) Woody, Suzannah Alexander, Joseph (Savanna) Alexander, Aaron (Lauren) Woody, Miranda Clower, Jacob (Christen) Clower, Lucas (Lauren) Clower, Julie (Travis) Fields, Jonathan (Jana) Haskew, Jacob (Erin) Haskew.

Along with a loved host of extended family and friends.

The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to Fraker Funeral Home. There will be a Receiving of Friends from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm on Thursday, August 24, 2024 at Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston. A short funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Bro. Keith Bailey officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 25, 2023, at High Ridge Cemetery in Kingston.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request any desired donations to be made to Vision Baptist Missions (c/o Jacob Clower, P.O. Box 647 Dawsonville, GA 30534).

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.