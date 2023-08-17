Richard “Rick” Beets, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, with his family by his side.

Rick was an avid marksman and enjoyed camping, and fishing in the Smokey Mountains where he lived for 35 years.

He is preceded in death by parents Conda and Beaulah Beets as well as sisters; Edwina (Penny) Webb, Roma Jane Beet, Rita Diane Coleman and niece Inga Coleman

Rick is survived by:

Sister…. Connie and husband Jerry Hensley

Several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews

The family will meet at Sartin Cemetery on August 18, 2023, for a graveside service at 1:00 pm.

Kerry Hatmaker will officiate.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

