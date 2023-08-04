Restaurant Scores low

If you’re thinking about heading out to eat, there has been some local scoring of Anderson County restaurants. . Nearly a dozen violations were marked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the IHOP on South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge. This is a passing score, as a grade of 69 and below

is considered failing. The inspector wrote that an “excessive amount of flying

insects” were found around the dishwasher and the food preparation area.

With the germs they carry, insects are not allowed in restaurants.

In the walk-in cooler, the inspector found what he describes as a bag of brown,

slimy and rotten chopped lettuce. It was thrown away. In addition, the

inspector found food stored in the cooler and in the freezer left uncovered and

unprotected from potential contamination.

