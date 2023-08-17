Repairs set for Tuskegee Drive

Repairs set for gravel section of Tuskegee Drive

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Aug. 17, 2023) – The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department will conduct road repairs to the gravel section of Tuskegee Drive next week, weather permitting.

Crews will begin work on Wednesday, August 23 and expect to have it completed by Friday, August 25. The work will require sections of the road to be closed for the day beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

There will be no through traffic during the closures. Provisions will be made for residents to be able to access their properties.

For more information, contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875 or visit OakRidgeTN.gov.