Religious Education Open House at Saint Therese Catholic Church

Tuesday, August 22 from 6 PM to 7 PM

Saint Therese Catholic Church, located at 701 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd. in Clinton, will be having an open house to discuss Catholic religious education. The open house will take place in the church hall from 6 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday, August 22 and is open to all.

If you are interested in having your school age child or children learn about the Catholic faith or would like to personally learn more about the Catholic faith, please come by. Refreshments will be available. We would also be glad to provide a tour of the sanctuary for those who are interested.

For further information, please call (865) 457-4073.

Thank You and May God Bless You Always