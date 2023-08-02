Rec & Parks seks public input on Outdoor pool

Recreation & Parks Department seeks public input on Outdoor Pool

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Aug. 2, 2023) – The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department

is collecting more feedback from residents to help develop potential plans for the future

of the Outdoor Pool.

Patrons are encouraged to visit OakRidgeOutdoorPool.com to submit input and

participate in the public engagement survey.

“As we address the pool’s structure, update the equipment, and bring the pool up to

current codes, we have an opportunity to explore new recreational offerings at the pool,”

said Recreation and Parks Special Projects Coordinator Seth Rodgers. “One option

would be to leave the pool essentially as-is, with only updates that are needed to bring it

into current code compliance; other options include new equipment and changes to the

layout of the pool.”

For questions and/or more information, call the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Civic

Center front desk at (865) 425-3450, or visit the Civic Center Front Desk at 1403 Oak

Ridge Turnpike.

