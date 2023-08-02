Rec & Parks seks public input on Outdoor pool

Recreation & Parks Department seeks public input on Outdoor Pool
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Aug. 2, 2023) – The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department
is collecting more feedback from residents to help develop potential plans for the future
of the Outdoor Pool.
Patrons are encouraged to visit OakRidgeOutdoorPool.com to submit input and
participate in the public engagement survey.
“As we address the pool’s structure, update the equipment, and bring the pool up to
current codes, we have an opportunity to explore new recreational offerings at the pool,”
said Recreation and Parks Special Projects Coordinator Seth Rodgers. “One option
would be to leave the pool essentially as-is, with only updates that are needed to bring it
into current code compliance; other options include new equipment and changes to the
layout of the pool.”
For questions and/or more information, call the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Civic
Center front desk at (865) 425-3450, or visit the Civic Center Front Desk at 1403 Oak
Ridge Turnpike.
