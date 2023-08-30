Randall W. “Randy” Hemann city manager Oak Ridge

Jim Miller 8 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 40 Views

Randall W. “Randy” Hemann will take over as city manager of Oak Ridge on
Nov. 1. By a vote of 6-0, Oak Ridge City Council approved his contract Monday
afternoon. Council member Sean Gleason was absent from the meeting. Under
the three-year contract, Hemann will make a yearly base salary of $229,000 –
the amount he was making in Mooresville, North Carolina, where he has served
as town manager since September 2019. City information stated that money for
his salary is included in this year’s city budget.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Anderson County Archives moving

CLINTON—The Anderson County Archives Department is moving to new, improved space within the Courthouse.  As …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.