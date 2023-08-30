Randall W. “Randy” Hemann city manager Oak Ridge

Randall W. “Randy” Hemann will take over as city manager of Oak Ridge on

Nov. 1. By a vote of 6-0, Oak Ridge City Council approved his contract Monday

afternoon. Council member Sean Gleason was absent from the meeting. Under

the three-year contract, Hemann will make a yearly base salary of $229,000 –

the amount he was making in Mooresville, North Carolina, where he has served

as town manager since September 2019. City information stated that money for

his salary is included in this year’s city budget.

