Professor Peyton?

Vol fans, you may want to head back to school; Peyton Manning is joining the

University of Tennessee faculty in the 2023 fall term to help teach classes. The

Hall of Fame quarterback will be teaching as a professor of practice in the

College of Communication and Information throughout the entirety of the Fall

2023 term. He’ll be joining select classes during the year as a featured expert,

“bringing significant industry experience to the classroom and working

alongside the college’s nationally recognized faculty

