Professor Peyton?

Jim Miller 15 mins ago Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 7 Views

Vol fans, you may want to head back to school; Peyton Manning is joining the
University of Tennessee faculty in the 2023 fall term to help teach classes. The
Hall of Fame quarterback will be teaching as a professor of practice in the
College of Communication and Information throughout the entirety of the Fall
2023 term. He’ll be joining select classes during the year as a featured expert,
“bringing significant industry experience to the classroom and working
alongside the college’s nationally recognized faculty

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Oak Ridge Civic Center undergoing renovations

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (August 14, 2023) – The Oak Ridge Civic Center is undergoing renovations …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.