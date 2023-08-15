Vol fans, you may want to head back to school; Peyton Manning is joining the
University of Tennessee faculty in the 2023 fall term to help teach classes. The
Hall of Fame quarterback will be teaching as a professor of practice in the
College of Communication and Information throughout the entirety of the Fall
2023 term. He’ll be joining select classes during the year as a featured expert,
“bringing significant industry experience to the classroom and working
alongside the college’s nationally recognized faculty
Professor Peyton?
Vol fans, you may want to head back to school; Peyton Manning is joining the