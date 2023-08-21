Parents can limit books

Parents can limit the books their children under 18 check out through digitally
saved preferences. The Anderson County Library Board approved the measure
at a Thursday, Aug. 10, meeting at the Briceville Public Library. The board
oversees libraries in Briceville, Clinton, Norris and Rocky Top, but not Oak Ridge.
The board also made changes to the policies on ordering books and challenging
them. A subcommittee will look at whether to remove the book “It’s Perfectly
Normal,” which has been at the center of controversy. Library Board Chairman
Joshua Anderson, who is also the chairman of the Anderson County
Commission, said the system for parental control on library cards will be in
place within a month.
