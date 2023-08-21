Parents can limit books

Parents can limit the books their children under 18 check out through digitally

saved preferences. The Anderson County Library Board approved the measure

at a Thursday, Aug. 10, meeting at the Briceville Public Library. The board

oversees libraries in Briceville, Clinton, Norris and Rocky Top, but not Oak Ridge.

The board also made changes to the policies on ordering books and challenging

them. A subcommittee will look at whether to remove the book “It’s Perfectly

Normal,” which has been at the center of controversy. Library Board Chairman

Joshua Anderson, who is also the chairman of the Anderson County

Commission, said the system for parental control on library cards will be in

place within a month.

