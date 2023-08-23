ORUD past due?

2023-08-23

After a several months-long reprieve because of the malware attack on the city
of Oak Ridge’s computer network, Oak Ridge utility customers with past-due
balances will begin seeing notices for nonpayment of their bills – and be subject
to having their services disconnected if they don’t pay them or arrange for a
payment plan. Past-due balance notices and utility service disconnections will
begin again in September.

