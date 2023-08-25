Technologies developed by researchers at the Department of Energy’s Oak
Ridge National Laboratory have received six 2023 R&D 100 Awards. R&D World
magazine announced the winners from its selection of finalists announced last
week. The winners will be recognized at the organization’s award ceremony
Nov. 16 in San Diego, California. “ORNL strives to deliver technological solutions
for the nation’s toughest problems,” said interim ORNL Director Jeff Smith.
“This year’s R&D 100 Awards are a reminder of how hard our scientists and
engineers work to accomplish that feat.”
ORNL
Technologies developed by researchers at the Department of Energy’s Oak