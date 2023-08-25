Technologies developed by researchers at the Department of Energy’s Oak

Ridge National Laboratory have received six 2023 R&D 100 Awards. R&D World

magazine announced the winners from its selection of finalists announced last

week. The winners will be recognized at the organization’s award ceremony

Nov. 16 in San Diego, California. “ORNL strives to deliver technological solutions

for the nation’s toughest problems,” said interim ORNL Director Jeff Smith.

“This year’s R&D 100 Awards are a reminder of how hard our scientists and

engineers work to accomplish that feat.”

Related