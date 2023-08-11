Operation Christmas Child

Jim Miller 4 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child which will celebrate its
30th year of ministry! Local Clinton families are transforming empty shoeboxes
into gifts of hope by filling them with supplies like pencils, crayons and
notebooks, alongside personal care items and fun toys. Operation
Christmas Child will deliver the gift-filled shoeboxes worldwide to
boys and girls in need. In 2023, Operation Christmas Child hopes to
collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Happy Birthday , 102

A Knoxville woman celebrated 102 years of life this week. Louise Harper wastreated to a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.