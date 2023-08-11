Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child which will celebrate its

30th year of ministry! Local Clinton families are transforming empty shoeboxes

into gifts of hope by filling them with supplies like pencils, crayons and

notebooks, alongside personal care items and fun toys. Operation

Christmas Child will deliver the gift-filled shoeboxes worldwide to

boys and girls in need. In 2023, Operation Christmas Child hopes to

collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.

