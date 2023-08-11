Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child which will celebrate its
30th year of ministry! Local Clinton families are transforming empty shoeboxes
into gifts of hope by filling them with supplies like pencils, crayons and
notebooks, alongside personal care items and fun toys. Operation
Christmas Child will deliver the gift-filled shoeboxes worldwide to
boys and girls in need. In 2023, Operation Christmas Child hopes to
collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.
