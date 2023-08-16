Oak Ridge Civic Center renovations

The Oak Ridge Civic Center is undergoing renovations to transform part of the
building into a 10,834-square-foot conference center. Work is underway right
now and will continue for the next year or so. During the renovations, the
following parts of the Civic Center will be closed: A/B Room, Club Room, and
Craft Room…East Wing restrooms (the restrooms adjacent to the gym will
remain open…An accessible portable restroom has been placed near the
entrance to the gym and accessible restrooms are available.
