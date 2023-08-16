Oak Ridge Civic Center renovations

The Oak Ridge Civic Center is undergoing renovations to transform part of the

building into a 10,834-square-foot conference center. Work is underway right

now and will continue for the next year or so. During the renovations, the

following parts of the Civic Center will be closed: A/B Room, Club Room, and

Craft Room…East Wing restrooms (the restrooms adjacent to the gym will

remain open…An accessible portable restroom has been placed near the

entrance to the gym and accessible restrooms are available.

