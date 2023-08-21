The Oak Ridge City Council chose Randall Hemann, town manager for
Mooresville, North Carolina, as the new city manager for Oak Ridge. The council
voted to give Mayor Warren Gooch and City Attorney Tammy Rackard the
authority to contact Hemann and begin working with him on his contract as city
manager. Gooch, Mayor Pro Tem Jim Dodson, council members Chuck Hope,
Charlie Hensley and Sean Gleason voted for Hemann. Council members Derrick
Hammond and Ellen Smith cast the two votes for Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, who
most recently was city manager in Duncanville, Texas. She was fired by a 4-2
vote of that city’s council earlier this year.
Oak Ridge City Council chose Randall Hemann
The Oak Ridge City Council chose Randall Hemann, town manager for