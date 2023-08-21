The Oak Ridge City Council chose Randall Hemann, town manager for

Mooresville, North Carolina, as the new city manager for Oak Ridge. The council

voted to give Mayor Warren Gooch and City Attorney Tammy Rackard the

authority to contact Hemann and begin working with him on his contract as city

manager. Gooch, Mayor Pro Tem Jim Dodson, council members Chuck Hope,

Charlie Hensley and Sean Gleason voted for Hemann. Council members Derrick

Hammond and Ellen Smith cast the two votes for Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, who

most recently was city manager in Duncanville, Texas. She was fired by a 4-2

vote of that city’s council earlier this year.

