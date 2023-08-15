The City of Oak Ridge will host a public forum this week with the final two
candidates for City Manager. The forum will take place on Wednesday at 6:30
p.m. at the Oak Ridge High School Performing Arts Center. Residents are
encouraged to attend the forum and submit their questions for consideration.
Please note: a question submission does not guarantee that the question will be
answered. The forum moderator will be GovHR USA, the consultant conducting
the search for the next City Manage
Oak Ridge candidates for City Manager.
The City of Oak Ridge will host a public forum this week with the final two