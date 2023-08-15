Oak Ridge candidates for City Manager.

The City of Oak Ridge will host a public forum this week with the final two

candidates for City Manager. The forum will take place on Wednesday at 6:30

p.m. at the Oak Ridge High School Performing Arts Center. Residents are

encouraged to attend the forum and submit their questions for consideration.

Please note: a question submission does not guarantee that the question will be

answered. The forum moderator will be GovHR USA, the consultant conducting

the search for the next City Manage

