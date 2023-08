Sunday, September 3

OAK COMMUNITY BAND LABOR DAY CONCERT

7 pm @ A.K. Bissell Park, 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge

FREE admission

Bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating. Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab will provide refreshments.

Music program: will be a variety of popular & entertaining musical selections.

Note: The Labor Day concert is on SUNDAY (not Labor Day Monday).

Info: www.orcb.org, 865-202-2773, www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand

Sunday, September 17

OAK RIDGE COMMUNITY BAND FALL SHOWCASE CONCERT

3:30 p.m. @ First Baptist Church, 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge

FREE admission

Program: will feature band members performing in small ensembles.

Info: www.orcb.org, 865-202-2773, www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand