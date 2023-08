NVFD Raising Funds for Versatile Gear

The Norris Volunteer Fire Department is hoping to purchase personal prootective equipment (PPE)

that meets wildland and urban search and rescue guidelines. The personoal protective equipment

would allow our firefighters to respond to a variety of calls for service while

being protected from cuts,scrapes, and blood-borne pathogen contaminates.

The PPE would also provide high visibility awareness when working in wooded areas, such as

the Norris Watershed, or along busy roadways. Purchasing the cost-effective and multi-use

PPE would allow our firefighters to preserve their traditional structural firefighting equipment.

To replace one structural firefighting coat and pants is approximately $5000.

To outfit a firefighter in wildland/urban search and rescue PPE is around $1100. The risk of contamination or damage to our structural gear on non-structure related requests is high. This new

equipment would allow the Norris firefighters to preserve their structural

firefighting gear for its intended purpose while still being property outofitted for non-structure.

calls, such as brush fires, downed trees, hiking trail extractions, medical calls and assists, and more.

If you would like to donate, please send a check made out to Citiozens in Support of Norris

Police & Fire (CSNPF), with “NVFD Wildland Gear” in the memo line to PO Box 1009, Norris, TN 37828

