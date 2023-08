Middle School Addition Complete The new addition to Norris Middle School,

which has been under construction since the summer of 2022, was officially completed ahead

of the school year’s start in late July. The addition includes a larger rear

parking lot for staff, six new classrooms, administrative space, and a new

school traffic exit to West Norris Road.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Wednesday, August

2nd, to dedicate the new space. In attendance were

Norris Middle School teachers and staff, county commissioners and

school board representatives, Director of Schools

Tim Parrott, County Mayor Terry Frank, and state representative Ed Butler.

Dr. Parrott expressed his gratitude to all who worked together to bring

the project to successful completion, stating that it was accomplished “on

time and under budget.” Rep. Butler commented on the importance of

investment in education in Tennessee and said he was glad to see funding

put to such good use. School officials and project planners worked

with the City of Norris throughout the planning and construction phases

to protect trees, route water and sewer lines, and

engineer effective traffic flow. Principal Cummings credits former City Manager, Scott Hackler, with

the idea for the driveway to West Norris Road, which has streamlined the

school drop off procedure in the mornings. The middle school’s

main building is original to the town, and great efforts were made to match

the addition seamlessly inside and out to integrate. it to one of Norris’ most

notable centerpieces.

Story courtesy of Norris Bulletin