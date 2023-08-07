Louie Bluie Festival announces partnership with Tennessee Arts Commission Folklife Program

Join us at this year’s Louie Bluie Music and Arts Festival, a celebration of Tennessee’s rich cultural heritage! We’re thrilled to be the first ever festival in the State of Tennessee to partner with the Tennessee Art Commission’s Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program, preserving rare and endangered traditions via the Tennessee Folklife Program. Meet skilled luthiers Tony Branam and Joseph Hensley, and agricultural artists Jeanette and Charlotte Underwood – all Campbell County residents – plus others at several lively tents for fascinating conversations and demonstrations.

“It’s an honor to expand our Festival to include more traditional artists like Tony, Joseph, Jeanette and Charlotte,” said Festival co-chair Jocelyn Griffo. “Not only do we have local musicians as well as well-known artists performing all day, we also get to highlight local artists and crafters. We’re so proud of this community and all they have to offer.”

Visit louiebluie.org and facebook.com/louiebluie as more traditional artists will be announced soon!

Cumberland Trail State Scenic Trail Jam Tent

Don’t miss our popular jam tent where park rangers as well as amateur and pro musicians come together to create soulful melodies. Bring your stringed instruments and jam with talented performers under the covered tent. And if you’re a buck dancer, jump on the boards there and show off your dance steps!

Mark your calendar for Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m at beautiful Cove Lake State Park. The Festival is free to attend while your generous donations at the gates help us continue supporting these invaluable cultural treasures. Parking is generous, free, and there are designated locations for persons with disabilities. This is a family-fun event so plan to bring everyone from grandparents to babies!

Come be a part of the magic at the Louie Bluie Festival!

We’ll have GREAT Music!

The Stages lineup currently includes: Armstrong Legacy Trio (Ralphe Armstrong, Ray Kamalay, and John Reynolds), Tribute to the Music of Aretha Franklin featuring Ralphe Armstrong, and Jeanine Fuller and the True Funk Souldiers, Ray Kamalay and John Reynolds (both of whom performed with Howard Armstrong for decades), Shayla McDaniels (jazz and alternative pop), Rica Chicha (Peruvian-American guitarist and singer), East Tennessee Demijohns (bluegrass), Tribute to the LaFollette Old Time Fiddlers, Tribute to WLAF Radio (celebrating 70 years of service!) and Tennessee Jamboree, Storytellers Kelle Jolly and Friends, Future Traditional Musicians of Jellico Elementary School with Sean McCollough, Sunshine Ambassadors (dancers with disabilities).

The Festival will also feature a judged quilt show, and judged middle school and high school-age students’ art will be displayed. Youth artists do not need to be registered at a Campbell County School to participate! Learn more about the Youth Art Competition.

Plenty of food and drink options, including affordable bologna/boloney sandwiches, will be on the grounds, as well as a large Arts and Crafts Village full of handmade items. You’ll find pottery, jewelry, homemade soaps and candles, marshmallow launchers, walking sticks, local authors, fine art, and much more. Check out the pottery and woodworking exhibits.

Are you a crafter? Deadline coming up soon.

The deadline to register to be a part of the Arts and Crafts Village is Sept. 1st. Crafters whose work shows originality, craftsmanship, quality of design, and appropriateness to the Appalachian tradition are highly encouraged to apply. We’re looking for individual artists and school art clubs who are dedicated to encouraging the arts. Check the website a couple weeks after deadline to view 2023 craft vendors and their products. Support these artisans by purchasing your holiday gifts from them!

To prevent vendors from offering the same items, applications will be reviewed by a committee and participation is subject to approval.

We’re looking for more good food!

The food vendor’s deadline to register is Sept. 1st. In the past, we’ve had around 8,000 visitors, so we need lots of vendors to keep them from going hungry! We need a few more vendors. Mobile food trucks and church and community groups are encouraged to apply. These will also be subject to approval.

We appreciate and welcome the following vendors that have already been accepted, including Lobster Dogs, Chef Mo, Floyd’s Snacks, Hungry Hillbilly, Joe Roots Rootautomotive, Mar-Dar Deluxe Pups, and Apostolic Church of Jacksboro.

About the Louie Bluie Festival

The Festival takes place at Cove Lake State Park in Caryville, a town in the heart of mountain music country, just off Interstate 75 Exit 134. Historically, Campbell County is a place steeped in music, and today is no different. It’s the home of Howard “Louie Bluie” Armstrong, the Festival’s namesake, who grew up in LaFollette in the 1920s and was an incredibly talented string band virtuoso. He was an artist, storyteller and a writer who mastered the fiddle, mandolin and guitar.

This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts; the Tennessee Arts Commission and TAC Specialty License Plates program; Powell Clinch Utilities District; Campbell County Commission; Town of Caryville; Campbell County Chamber of Commerce; City of LaFollette, LaFollette Utility Board, and numerous businesses and citizens of Campbell County and Knox County.

Would you like to volunteer?

This Festival would never happen without the help of dedicated volunteers. Over 100 volunteers are needed to help set up, pick up trash, help vendors and performers know where to go, and more. All volunteers receive a free T-shirt and free bottled water. Visit the website for a full list of volunteer opportunities or contact coordinator of volunteers at maureenoconnell75@gmail.com.

Additional festival information is available at LouieBluie.org. For information about the Campbell Culture Coalition, visit www.campbellculturecoalition.org.