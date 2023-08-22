Lisa Alice Hammer age 66 of Norris passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at her home. Lisa was born in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Ben and Glee Hammer on February 2, 1957. She graduated from Oak Ridge High School and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix. She spent most of her career working in the medical field and went on to teach at South College in Knoxville. She enjoyed collecting antique glass and spending time with friends and family, especially her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Lisa is preceded in death by her eldest sister Teresa Wells.

She is survived by her children Jason Hyde and Rebecca Hethcote (Justin); siblings Stephen David Hammer (Frances), Stephanie Diane Hammer (Charles West), Deborah Johnson (Roger), Rosemary Hyde (Billy), Joseph Hammer (Carol), Anne Hammer, John Hammer (Cassandra) and Peter Hammer (Teresa); grandchildren Finley Hyde, Juniper Hyde, Steven Hethcote, and Willis Hethcote; her life long friend Susan Schieb.

A private ceremony will be held for close friends and family only, she has requested to be cremated and will have a permanent marker at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park in their Garden of Remembrance. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society in Lisa name at www.donate.cancer.org.com. www.holleygamble.com