James Byron Robinette, age 44

James Byron Robinette, age 44, of Kingston passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023 at his home.  Byron was born July 28, 1979 in Pascagoula, Mississippi and has lived in Roane County all his life.  He was a 1998 graduate of Roane County High School and a member of New Midway Baptist Church in Kingston.  Byron had a great love for motor cross racing, gardening, photography, hiking, and camping.  He also enjoyed Martial Arts where he held a Black Belt in Taekwondo. He was an avid UT Vol fan.  Byron treasured time spent with his family and friends.  Preceded in death by his grandfather, Edgar Robinette and grandmother, Mildred Phillips; grandparents, Ernest Oakley Fowler and Lena Pearl Fowler Williams; special cousins, Jamey Vaughn and Jason Robinette.  

SURVIVORS

Loving Parents                                  Kyle & Wanda Robinette of Kingston

Brother                                               Steven Robinette & wife, Annette of Kingston

Sister                                                  Cayla Thompson & husband, Randy of Kingston

 Nieces & Nephews                            Parker, Luke, Faith and Paige Thompson

                                                            Whitney Walker, Tasha Hamilton, Ashlee Zeek

 Great Nephew                                   Danny Hamilton

Several extended family members, dear friends and racing buddies

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Fraker Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life following at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Rod Garrett officiating.  Interment will follow at Crawford Cemetery.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

