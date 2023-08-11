Jackie D. Murray (Jack) age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at his

home in Murfreesboro, TN.

He grew up in Clinton, TN. After brief stints at brick and factory work

Jack joined the Submarine Service, serving aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (SSBN-600)

as well as an Instructor in Charleston SC. During this time he became reacquainted with Wilma

Collins whom he married and set about building a family. Upon mustering out of the Navy, Jack

went to work with IBM as a Field Engineer. During his thirty-four-year career, Jack worked

installing and maintaining computer hardware systems at the plants in Oak Ridge.

He was a dedicated father who always found time to take an active role in his children’s

endeavors. He volunteered many hours to be a coach, teacher, and mentor to them and their

teams. As a devoted husband, he frequently served as chauffeur, porter, and antique seller

supporting Wilma’s antique business.

As Jack began thinking about retiring, he and Wilma

decided to move to the country. Jack tore down an 1850s farmhouse, board by board and stone

by stone, and moved the remnants 90 miles to Loudon County. He used the remnants to build a

Georgia-style farmhouse he and Wilma drew out on graph paper. Jack had an uncanny ability to

look at a problem and figure out a way to fix it with the materials at hand.

After retirement, you would find him at the golf course three days a week with a group of friends who would play for

quarters like they were playing for PGA tour money. He always had fun stories of this time with

these gentlemen.

Jack is predeceased by his wife, Wilma Murray (Collins); daughter, Angie Dixon; grandson, Ben Dixon;

and parents Kenneth and Edna Murray.

Jack is survived by his son, Mitch Murray, and wife Cindy; grandchildren, Max Dixon, Bobby Dixon (Makayla), and

Madison Murray; and sister, Joyce Loyd.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home Sunday, August 13, 2023, from 3-5 PM.

Family and friends will gather on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at

11 AM.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to COPD Foundation (www.copdfoundation.org)