In OAK RIDGE The citywide household trash pickup program will begin Monday,

October 2. Household rubbish, old appliances, and minor remodeling materials

will be picked up. City collection efforts will follow the accompanying schedule

as closely as possible. Residents have always been very cooperative, and we ask

for their continued cooperation this year by following a few guidelines:

Residents should place all materials near, but not beyond the curb. Keep

materials off sidewalks and out of parking areas and gutters. Please bag as

many items as possible to prevent items from being scattered in prohibited

areas.

Related