Household Trash Pickup

Jim Miller 32 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

In OAK RIDGE The citywide household trash pickup program will begin Monday,
October 2. Household rubbish, old appliances, and minor remodeling materials
will be picked up. City collection efforts will follow the accompanying schedule
as closely as possible. Residents have always been very cooperative, and we ask
for their continued cooperation this year by following a few guidelines:
Residents should place all materials near, but not beyond the curb. Keep
materials off sidewalks and out of parking areas and gutters. Please bag as
many items as possible to prevent items from being scattered in prohibited
areas.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Oak Ridge Schools Named a Level 5 District by TDOE

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. – Following the Tennessee Department of Education’s release of 2022-23 Tennessee Value-Added Assessment …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.