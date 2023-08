Breanna Runions is being held on a $1.5 million bond after she was accused of

shooting and killing a 4-year-old girl in Roane County. Runions has been charged

with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in the death of four-yearold Evangeline Gunter. In a video release, District Attorney General Russell

Johnson said the child’s sibling witnessed the shooting. Evangeline was not in

the care of her parents. Her mother, Josie Gunter, says she was in the care of a

friend. The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services confirmed the

organization is looking into the case and working with local law enforcement in

the criminal investigation

