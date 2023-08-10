Happy Birthday , 102

A Knoxville woman celebrated 102 years of life this week. Louise Harper was

treated to a birthday celebration by Parkview Senior Center. She was born in

1921 in a small town in Arkansas, but moved to Knoxville in 1995. asked what

her secret is to long life. She had this to say: “Find a church, worship God, raise

your children and just love people,” Harper said, adding that she never expected

to make it to 102.

Related