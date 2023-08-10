Happy Birthday , 102

Jim Miller 4 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 29 Views

A Knoxville woman celebrated 102 years of life this week. Louise Harper was
treated to a birthday celebration by Parkview Senior Center. She was born in
1921 in a small town in Arkansas, but moved to Knoxville in 1995. asked what
her secret is to long life. She had this to say: “Find a church, worship God, raise
your children and just love people,” Harper said, adding that she never expected
to make it to 102.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Red Cross: Donation shortfall may impact blood supply

$10 e-gift card for donors in August KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2023 — The American …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.