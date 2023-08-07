Hallie Jane Roberts passed away on Friday, August 4th, 2023 in Clinton, TN with her family by

her side. She loved spending time with her family. Hallie enjoyed reading, dancing and

watching game shows. She was a member of North Baptist Church in Clinton, TN.

Hallie is preceded in death by her parents, George and Edith Miller; husband, James E. Roberts

Sr; and her sister, Weita West.

She is survived by her son, James E. Roberts Jr. of Clinton, TN; daughter, Jennifer Ambrose and

husband, Kenneth of Clinton, TN; brothers, James M. Miller and wife, Amy of Arizona, and Steve

Miller and wife, Kathy of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, James Lee Ambrose and wife, Kayla, Caitlin

Roberts, Emily Roberts, and Kourtney Gorman and husband David; great granddaughters,

Peyton, and soon to be born McKinley.

Hallie’s family will receive friends in the chapel of Jones Mortuary on Wednesday, August 9th,

2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Hallie’s funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Rev.

Jason Goins officiating. Her graveside service will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in

Powell, TN on Thursday, August 10 th , 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends are to meet no later

than 9:15 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is honored to

serve the family of Hallie Roberts.

