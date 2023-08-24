Grandparents Day Open House at the Oak Ridge Senior Center

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Aug. 24, 2023) – The Oak Ridge Senior Center will host a Grandparents

Day Celebration and open house on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Area seniors are encouraged to bring their children, grandchildren, family and/or friends to the

Oak Ridge Senior Center to see the fun activities that go on every day.

There will be games, crafts, and snacks that both adults and children will like. The event is free,

but seniors who call the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999 to register by Sept 5 will be

entered into a special door prize drawing.

Like us on Facebook or give us a call at (865) 425-3999 for more information about this or other

programs offered at the Oak Ridge Senior Center.

#