Governor Lee appoints Anderson County Mayor to TCAD board

CLINTON—Governor Bill Lee has appointed Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank to the Commission on Aging and Disability as a representative of the East Tennessee Planning and Service Area. Frank’s appointment runs through September 30, 2028.

The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability was created by the Tennessee General Assembly in 1963. The Commission is the designated state agency on aging and is mandated, under the U.S. Older Americans Act, to provide leadership relative to aging issues on behalf of older citizens in Tennessee. Its mission is to leverage programs, resources, and organizations to protect and ensure the quality of life and independence of older Tennesseans and adults with disabilities.

“I’m honored to be named as a member of the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability,” Mayor Frank said. “Our senior citizen population is one of the most vital demographics across the state, and it’s growing every year. I’m excited to be able to have a part in TCAD’s use of data-driven conclusions to improve programs for older adults both here at home and across the State.”

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that in 2034 older adults are expected to outnumber children under age 18 for the first time in the history of the United States. Currently, 1.6 million Tennesseans are age 60 and older.

According to TCAD’s 2022 State Aging annual report, Anderson County’s aging profile showed the current population of adults age 60 and older at 21,967. By the year 2032, that number is expected to be 24,596.

Twenty-two members serve on the policy and decision-making board with 19 members being appointed by the Governor. Two non-voting representatives are appointed by the Speakers of the Senate and House of Representatives. Additionally, the commissioners of the Departments of Human Service, Health, Veterans Affairs, Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities, Mental Health, and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities are ex-officio members.