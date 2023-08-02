Glen Andrew Pyles, age 69 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Andersonville, Tennessee on March 11, 1954 he was the son of the late William Fletcher and Dora Wallace Pyles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Judith Braden Pyles; son William Pyles, and his daughter Dora Dean Pyles; and brothers Charles Pyles, Dewey Pyles and Jim Pyles.

Glen is survived by his mother-in-law Maudine Daugherty of Oliver Springs; sister Viola Idles and husband Danny of Clinton; brother Claude Pyles and wife Alene of Clinton; brother-in-law Bruce Braden of Oliver Springs; sister-in-laws Brenda Pyles of Heiskell, Pam Pyles of Clinton and Joyce Jones of Black Mountain, N.C.; great niece and nephew Abbigail Idles and Danny Idles of Clinton and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Pyles Family from 5:00 p.m. until time of the service at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 in the Jones Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Larry Noe officiating.

Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Andersonville. Pallbearers will be Robert Pyles, Jayden Bullock, Charlie Pyles, Billy Pyles, Issac Bullock and Darrell Wallace.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Glen Andrew Pyles.