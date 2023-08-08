Garbage Truck Carjacked

A stabbing and carjacking suspect is hospitalized following a police chase and
crash in Sevier County. The police pursuit started in Knox County this morning
as cops chased Shawn White in connection to a domestic disturbance. White is
accused of stabbing a woman and stealing her car. The car was found crashed in
downtown Knoxville and by then White had carjacked a trash truck and stabbed
that driver. White was taken into custody after plowing the trash truck into
Tennessee Hot Tubs on Dolly Parton Parkway.

