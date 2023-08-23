Frank Edward Kubas, age 96, of Harriman passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at NHC in Oak Ridge. He was born June 10, 1927 in Lynch, Kentucky to the late Frank & Katherine Kubas. Frank served his country proudly as a Sergeant of the United States Army-Air Corp during World War II. He retired as a Superintendent of Harriman Utility Board. Frank was a member of Lee Village Baptist Church. He loved doing church work and building model railroads. In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by his siblings John, Cecilia, Stanley, Ernest Kubas, and Bea Drobnak.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 66 years Wilma Kubas of Harriman

Children Darlene Jenkins & husband, Wayne of Harriman

Derita Howell & husband, Keith of Harriman

Sharon Diane Tidwell & husband, Bear of Harriman

Grandchildren Troy & Fran Jenkins of Harriman

Corey & Heather Jenkins of Oak Ridge

Keta Mize & Richard of Harriman

Great-grandchildren Baylee Mize, Hunter Jenkins, Camden Jenkins, Casen Jenkins

Sister-in-law & Brother-in-law Gail & Clarence Nelson of Oliver Springs

Brother-in-law Willis “Fox” Miller of Oliver Springs

Special Friend Jeff Mize of Harriman

Many extended family and friends

A family graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Friday, August 25, 2023 at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Lee Village Baptist Family Life Center, 119 Lee Village Road, Harriman, TN 37748.