Flee Market NOW at Anderson County Senior Center

Jim Miller 12 hours ago Breaking News, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 109 Views

The Anderson County Senior center will host an n out inside flea market today from 8a-2p. Inside there will be pizza and other goodies for sale . 

The Anderson County Senior Center is at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

NuclearTechnology Program

Roane State Community College today announced the launch of a NuclearTechnology Program with a $100,000 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.