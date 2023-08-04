Flee Market NOW at Anderson County Senior Center

The Anderson County Senior center will host an n out inside flea market today from 8a-2p. Inside there will be pizza and other goodies for sale .
The Anderson County Senior Center is at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton.
The Anderson County Senior center will host an n out inside flea market today from 8a-2p. Inside there will be pizza and other goodies for sale .
The Anderson County Senior Center is at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton.
Roane State Community College today announced the launch of a NuclearTechnology Program with a $100,000 …