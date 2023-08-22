The Norris City Council directed city administration Monday night to work
immediately to fix leaks in the flat roof of the city’s Public Safety Building, after
council members learned that the fire trucks and other equipment have been
subjected to water pouring through the ceiling during recent heavy rains.
The council also gave its informal approval to a tentative plan from City
Manager Adam Ledford for upgrades to the fire/police building on Norris
Square, including a new roof and possible extension of the structure to the rear.
Fixing Leaks
