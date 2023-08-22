Fixing Leaks

The Norris City Council directed city administration Monday night to work

immediately to fix leaks in the flat roof of the city’s Public Safety Building, after

council members learned that the fire trucks and other equipment have been

subjected to water pouring through the ceiling during recent heavy rains.

The council also gave its informal approval to a tentative plan from City

Manager Adam Ledford for upgrades to the fire/police building on Norris

Square, including a new roof and possible extension of the structure to the rear.

Related