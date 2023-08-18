Exclusive Voice of the Dragons

It is Football Friday here at WYSH . Highschool all over East Tennesse

kick off high school football tonight (8/18). Our own Clinton Dragons welcomes

The Cleveland Blue devils to town. Kick off is at 7pm and Walt Stair and Jim

Hollingsworth will be brining you the play by play action Exclusively on on

WYSH. Hear the game here on AM 1380, FM 101.1, FM 99.5 or listen live from

our Websight wyshradio.com or you can hear the broadcast tonight by

downloading the “tune In” app and searching WYSH Clinton.

We here at WYSh are proud to be the exclusive broadcast voice of the

Dragons since 1960.

