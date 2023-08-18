Exclusive Voice of the Dragons

Jim Miller 5 hours ago Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 62 Views

It is Football Friday here at WYSH . Highschool all over East Tennesse
kick off high school football tonight (8/18). Our own Clinton Dragons welcomes
The Cleveland Blue devils to town. Kick off is at 7pm and Walt Stair and Jim
Hollingsworth will be brining you the play by play action Exclusively on on
WYSH. Hear the game here on AM 1380, FM 101.1, FM 99.5 or listen live from
our Websight wyshradio.com or you can hear the broadcast tonight by
downloading the “tune In” app and searching WYSH Clinton.
We here at WYSh are proud to be the exclusive broadcast voice of the
Dragons since 1960.

