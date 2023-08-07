Eleanor Wheeler age 89 of Clinton, TN passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years Glenn I. Wheeler.
Eleanor was passionate about reading and always kept up with her local Clinton Courier.
Survivors:
Son…. John B. Wheeler
Brothers…. Gene Vandergriff and wife Myrtle
Bill Vandergriff and his wife Jackie
Nephews…. Harvey Vandergriff and wife Betty
Ryan Vandergriff
Per Eleanor’s wishes, there will be no services.
