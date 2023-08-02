Critter Crosswalks

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Lab are developing crosswalks for wildlife on

the reservation, especially four-toed salamanders, who are considered at risk.

Evin Carter, a researcher on the lab, said roads are a barrier for most animals

who live in Oak Ridge’s wetlands. Carter worked with UT graduate student

Bryce Wade to study the movement patterns of the four-toed salamander. Their

goal was to create ways for wildlife to move around their habitat, especially

around roads, to promote biodiversity. The researchers said they identified 438

sites on the Oak Ridge Reservation where they could install the wildlife

crosswalks.

Wade said open-bottomed culverts are a good way for the wetland and the

animals to traverse under development, like roads.

“It looks almost like an arch that goes into the road. That allows for a stream or

some other aquatic feature to pass under the road,” Wade said.

The Oak Ridge Reservation is a 32,000-acre plot of land, home to Department of

Energy facilities.

“The Oak Ridge Reservation was initially set aside as a security buffer for the

Manhattan project,” Carter said.

Oak Ridge National Lab was created to help develop nuclear material for the

atomic bomb during World War II. It’s now the nation’s largest multi-program

science and technology laboratory, its website said

