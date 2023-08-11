Clinton Public Library 2023 Art Showcase Event!



The Clinton Public Library is excited to announce our 2023 Art Showcase Event! Starting on

August 21st, library visitors will be able to view the artwork during library hours. Then, we

invite you to attend the Showcase on Tuesday, October 3rd at 5:30 to browse the displays,

enjoy snacks, and chat with attending artists and guests.

Registration for participating artists opens on Monday, August 14th, and ends on Saturday,

August 26th. Each participating artist may submit 1-2 art pieces. We will accept (and

encourage) a variety of mediums, including but not limited to: paintings, photographs,

sculptures, textiles, wood crafts and mixed media pieces. To register and find more

information about the program, visit our library in person or visit this page on our website:

2023 Art Showcase.

To keep up to date on all library offerings, please visit our website or social media pages.

You can also sign up for our monthly e-newsletter (via our website) to have information

about library programs sent straight to your email.

Clinton Public Library

Public Relations: Laura Hood

Library Director: Miria Webb

118 S. Hicks Street Clinton, Tennessee 37716

(865) 457-0519

Monday-Friday 9:00A.M. – 7:00 P.M. and Saturday 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

laura@clintonpubliclibrary.org

director@clintonpubliclibrary.org

www.clintonpubliclibrary.org

https://www.facebook.com/clintonpubliclibrar

