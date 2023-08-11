Clinton Public Library 2023 Art Showcase Event!

The Clinton Public Library is excited to announce our 2023 Art Showcase Event! Starting on
August 21st, library visitors will be able to view the artwork during library hours. Then, we
invite you to attend the Showcase on Tuesday, October 3rd at 5:30 to browse the displays,
enjoy snacks, and chat with attending artists and guests.
Registration for participating artists opens on Monday, August 14th, and ends on Saturday,
August 26th. Each participating artist may submit 1-2 art pieces. We will accept (and
encourage) a variety of mediums, including but not limited to: paintings, photographs,
sculptures, textiles, wood crafts and mixed media pieces. To register and find more
information about the program, visit our library in person or visit this page on our website:
2023 Art Showcase.
To keep up to date on all library offerings, please visit our website or social media pages.
You can also sign up for our monthly e-newsletter (via our website) to have information
about library programs sent straight to your email.
Clinton Public Library
Public Relations: Laura Hood
Library Director: Miria Webb
118 S. Hicks Street Clinton, Tennessee 37716
(865) 457-0519
Monday-Friday 9:00A.M. – 7:00 P.M. and Saturday 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.
laura@clintonpubliclibrary.org
director@clintonpubliclibrary.org
www.clintonpubliclibrary.org
https://www.facebook.com/clintonpubliclibrar
