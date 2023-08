The Clinton Dragons vs West Rebels kickoff time has been moved to 7:45pm Friday because of heat concerns. WYSH will begin our broadcast at 7:30pm with pregame comments. Join Walt Stair and Jim Hollingsworth for the exclusive Dragon Football broadcasts on AM 1380 , FM 101.1 , FM 99.5 using the Tune in app or on our web site WYSHradio.com. The voice of the Dragons for 63 years WYSH.

Related