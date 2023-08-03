Campbell County Sheriff

Sheriff Barton would like to thank members of the CCSO on the successful execution of a search warrant.

On 07-31-2023, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 193 Mt. Paran Loop in Jacksboro, at the residence of Richard Kennedy(39) and Trina Kennedy(46).

As a result of the search warrant, both individuals were charged with possession of a Schedule VI-controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.