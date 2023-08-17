The City of Oak Ridge Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee

Highway Safety Office to increase impaired-driving enforcement from August

16, 2023, to September 4, 2023, surrounding the Labor Day Holiday. The THSO’s

statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic

Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization.

The Oak Ridge Police Department will be increasing enforcement efforts during

this time in an attempt to address impaired driving.

