Booze It and Lose It

Jim Miller 7 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 35 Views

The City of Oak Ridge Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee
Highway Safety Office to increase impaired-driving enforcement from August
16, 2023, to September 4, 2023, surrounding the Labor Day Holiday. The THSO’s
statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization.
The Oak Ridge Police Department will be increasing enforcement efforts during
this time in an attempt to address impaired driving.

