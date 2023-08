A body was recovered by authorities near the Longmire Lane area on Sunday

morning, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO responded to

Longmire Lane where the body of 31-year-old Chadwick McCullah was

recovered from Norris Lake. Sheriff Barton with CCSO said that foul play is not

suspected. McCullah’s body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause

of death

