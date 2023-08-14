Betty Jean Broyles Leach Taylor, age 64, of the Claxton Community, formerly of Lafollette, went home to be with the Lord on August 6, 2023 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Betty was an LPN and Registered Nurse for 40 years, she retired from Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Jacksboro, where she served as Master Instructor in the Practical Nursing Program for over 20 years, taught approximately 2000 practical nursing students and was awarded Faculty Emeritus. Betty was a mentor, a friend, and an inspiration to those who knew her. She had quite an impact on her students, in the classroom she was strict but fair, and was highly respected for this. She said many times “nursing has been good to me”, and she has certainly been good for nursing. Betty was a member of Lafollette Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Eunice (Riley) Broyles of Lafollette, widowed by, David Leach also of Lafollette, Tn.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Phillip Taylor of Claxton, two sons Donnie (Sharon) Perry of Cookeville, Chris (Angela) Perry of Lafollette, stepdaughter Carly (Jason) Taylor Bowles of Clinton, sister Nancy Chapman (Fiancé Dennis McClanahan) of Kingsport, TN. Her grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Riley and Brian Perry, Roxie and Nash Bowles, nieces Lindsay Williams and Haley McManigal, nephew Rob Chapman, plus a host of other family and special friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 19th, 2023, from 3:00-5:00PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow at 5:00PM. Anyone who wishes to speak of their relationship with Betty may do so at that time. Rev. Eddie Bradford officiating, her nephew who united Betty and Phillip in marriage, will close with prayer.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Betty Leach Taylor Memorial Scholarship Fund for Practical Nursing at TCAT-Jacksboro PO Box 419 Jacksboro, TN 37757. Also in lieu of flowers send or bring a card to display at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home during the visitation, Betty loved cards! www.holleygamble.com

