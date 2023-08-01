Last Thursday, Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker was elected to serve as
1st Vice President of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association. Barker, serving in his
second term, has been an active member of TSA since he joined in 2018 serving
recently on the vital legislative committee. The TSA President, President Elect,
and 1st Vice President are held in succession seats. Sheriff Barker will serve as
the 1st Vice President until next summer and will then ascend to the role of
President Elect.
Barker 1st VP pf TSA
Last Thursday, Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker was elected to serve as