Barker 1st VP pf TSA

Last Thursday, Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker was elected to serve as

1st Vice President of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association. Barker, serving in his

second term, has been an active member of TSA since he joined in 2018 serving

recently on the vital legislative committee. The TSA President, President Elect,

and 1st Vice President are held in succession seats. Sheriff Barker will serve as

the 1st Vice President until next summer and will then ascend to the role of

President Elect.

Related