ASAP of Anderson Invites Community to Commemorate Those Lost to Overdose

ANDERSON COUNTY, TENN. August 1st, 2023 – ASAP of Anderson is inviting the community to commemorate the lives that were lost to overdose on International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD). This observance will be on Thursday, August 31 at First Baptist Church in Clinton, Tennessee, beginning at 11:30 a.m. and concluding at 1 p.m. IOAD is a day to acknowledge and validate the pain and grief suffered by those left behind, but it is also a day for overcoming the stigma of drug related death through honor and remembrance.

This event will include opening remarks from the mayor, a video viewing about those who have been impacted by overdose, an awards ceremony for first responders, a candlelight vigil, and a banner signing in commemoration of loved ones lost to overdose. We encourage attendees to bring photos of lost friends and family to put on the banner. Lunch will be provided by Chick-fil-A at no charge and prevention resources will be available all afternoon. All are welcome. We hope to see everyone there!

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 2021 saw a sharp increase in overdoses with 91 people in Anderosn County fatally overdosing. It is imperative that our community continues to work together to implement effective strategies for community change. One way ASAP of Anderson has implemented community change is to reduce stigma by changing their name from “Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention” to just ASAP of Anderson. The word abuse is stigmatizing and can prevent those dealing with addiction from reaching out for help.

If you are interested in registering for IOAD, go to ASAP’s Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international-overdose-awareness-day-luncheon-tickets-664136408877?utm_source=eventbrite&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=post_publish&utm_content=shortLinkNewEmail, or visit ASAPofAnderson.org. Follow ASAPofAnderson on social media to see how you can support prevention in Anderson County.