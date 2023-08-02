Please join us for the 4
The annual Anderson County Community Resource Fair Sunday, August 20th, from
12:00-2:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center Gymnasium of First Baptist Church of Clinton, TN (230 N.
Charles G. Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716)! Learn about Anderson County’s benevolent resources, how
to better refer friends in need of services, and how to partner together for the betterment of our
community. The theme of the event is “The More You Know, the More Love You Show”, highlighting the
idea that our ability to help our neighbors in need is limited by our knowledge of community resources.
Are you “#InTheKnow”? Helping agencies and church ministries will set up tables with information,
handouts, and freebies. Free lunch (Hamburgers, hot dogs, etc.), door prizes, and children’s activities
will also be provided. The event is free of charge and open to the public.
Last year 79 helping agencies signed up to participate. Discover resources for children, the elderly, our
international community, people with special needs, people in recovery from addiction, domestic abuse
or trauma survivors, pets, as well as those in need of: food, clothes, housing, dental help, employment
assistance, support groups, insurance advice, educational support, utility bill assistance, prenatal &
family support, legal help, medical help, mental health assistance, or help getting connected to a church
family. And much, MUCH MORE!!!
See www.acresourcefair.com for more information, fliers, photos, and a promotional video.
(For additional information or to register your helping agency, contact: Amanda Taylor, Minister of
Missions & Director of Creative Ministries at FBC Clinton, 865-457-9353, amanda@fbclinton.org)