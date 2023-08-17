A new app feature in the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office app is helping school

resource officers in the county keep students safe. The app, available in the

Google Play and the Apple App Store under the name “Anderson County

Sheriff,” recently was updated to include an anonymous tip line. On

Wednesday, a tip submitted through the app helped ACSO and the sheriff’s

office investigate a potential threat that was found to be noncredible. Anderson

County Sheriff Russell Barker said the tip line was added to the app after the

Covenant School Shootin

