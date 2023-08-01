The Anderson County Emory Valley Volunteer Dental Clinic in Oak Ridge will
conduct its monthly teeth extraction clinic, for adults (age 19 and older) only, on
Friday, August 18, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Extractions will cost $25 per tooth.
This will include an exam and X-ray. TennCare or other dental insurance is not
accepted. Appointments are recommended. Walk-ins will be accepted, but
those will have to wait until a dentist is available. The Emory Valley Dental Clinic
is located at 728 Emory Valley Road in Room 54 of the Anderson County Larry
Dickens office building.
Anderson County Emory Valley Volunteer Dental Clinic
The Anderson County Emory Valley Volunteer Dental Clinic in Oak Ridge will