The Anderson County Emory Valley Volunteer Dental Clinic in Oak Ridge will

conduct its monthly teeth extraction clinic, for adults (age 19 and older) only, on

Friday, August 18, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Extractions will cost $25 per tooth.

This will include an exam and X-ray. TennCare or other dental insurance is not

accepted. Appointments are recommended. Walk-ins will be accepted, but

those will have to wait until a dentist is available. The Emory Valley Dental Clinic

is located at 728 Emory Valley Road in Room 54 of the Anderson County Larry

Dickens office building.

Related